OUR SAY: Most people would know this smiling face

THERE aren't too many people in Maryborough who wouldn't know the smiling face of Robert Hadlow.



I'm fortunate that I've come to know this beautiful person over the past few years after I married into his family.



Born with cystic fibrosis, Robert can't speak but his gorgeous smile says it all and makes you feel like the most special person in the world.



Every time I see him his face lights up - especially if I have my little dog, Cooper with me.



Robert loves animals and he loves nothing more than giving Cooper plenty of affection.



Unfortunately we recently found out Robert has cancer.



We don't know how much time he has left and our hearts are breaking.



As well as our own sorrow, I also thought of those who see Robert regularly - just walking around, spending time with the Cerebral Palsy League or having a meal at one of Maryborough's many venues - who will wonder what has happened to him.



If everyone whose lives have been touched by Robert's sense of joy could keep him in their thoughts over the next few days, I know it would mean a lot to his family.



He's in hospital in Brisbane and seeing him still in his bed is so hard, knowing how active and fun-loving he usually is.



If anyone deserves to live a long and healthy life, it's Robert,



But life isn't always fair, so I'm hoping he will feel the love and support of those around him at this time.

