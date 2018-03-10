OUR SAY: New hope for the Newcastle Knights

THE suffering of Newcastle Knights fans has been well documented over the past three seasons.



Three wooden spoons in a row means we're never short of mixing utensils or pain.



As I type this, the Knights are 12-6 up against the Manly Sea Eagles and darn it if our new recruit Mitchell Pearce isn't playing out of his skin.



I couldn't be more proud if he was actually a born and bred Novocastrian.



At this moment, you'll know whether the Knights won or lost.



But at the moment I'm telling myself it doesn't matter if we lose from this point.



Of course anyone would hate losing to Manly, but in the first 40 minutes of this match I can already see how improved our team is.



It's amazing what the addition of a couple of very talented players has done for us.



Newcastle is a very proud city.



But for too long we've had to rely on former glories to bring us joy.



Don't worry - there's still plenty of joy.



Just the other night I was watching a replay of the 1997 grand final and it fair dinkum brought a tear to my eye more than 20 years later.



I'm hoping this year will bring us a final's berth.



What a huge turn around that would be after three years of finishing last.



Of course no matter what I will always be a Knights fan.



Even if, God forbid, that means adding another spoon to the collection at the end of the year.



But I don't think that will be the case.



I'm proud of the boys, especially whose who have given their all over three pretty tough years.



The Knights are at $26 to win the premiership.



I'm kind of tempted to bet my house on them.

