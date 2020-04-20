OUR SAY: No child should be left behind

No student should be left behind.

No student should be left behind.

THE thought of a child being left behind is one that certainly pulls at the heartstrings.

I have no doubt there are children who do need assistance in an economic sense to keep up with their peers.

Some kids may not have access to computers, devices or internet.

I understand the concerns held by Opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

In a perfect world, every child would have equal opportunities and access to the latest technology.

Unfortunately that’s not true whether or not we are in the midst of a pandemic.

The concern is that the pandemic will heighten these disadvantages, but you can bet our schools and parents will be trying to avoid that.

Whatever their socio-economic background, parents care about their children and their future.

Teachers and principals care too – that’s why so much work has been put into making learning from home a success.

These are extremely unusual times, but it’s not the only time children have had their education interrupted.

In Christchurch, children were unable to return to school for many months after the earthquake that struck the city.

It has been shown that these interruptions don’t significantly impact on results and sometimes learning from home – with the right support – can even improve results.

Let’s pull together as a community to give our kids the best opportunity to learn.