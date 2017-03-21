OUR SAY: No easy answer to boundary change question

WHAT is the solution to the electoral boundary crisis that has engulfed the southern part of our region?

The Queensland Redistribution Commission, not to mention current members Bruce Saunders (Maryborough) and Tony Perrett (Gympie) are trapped between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the boundary change.

Boundary changes ensure MPs govern a similar number population: it's not new, and must happen.

The current Maryborough electorate boundary (blue area) shown with the proposed changes (red). The red area will move into the Gympie electorate. Image: Queensland Redistribution Commission. Contributed

We hear a lot about how politicians will play to the umpire's ruling, but that does not offer the people caught in the middle - those in Tiaro, Bauple, and nearby towns - any solace.

It is not a criticism of their comments (I'm adamant both will do their best), but is an observation of the towns' current plight.

There is already a feeling of disconnect at those towns where both local and state politics are concerned. Tiaro Chamber president Darryl Stewart said it was as if the towns were stuck at the end of the pole, adding "there are a lot of branches before you get to the end".

While Mr Perrett will work hard to connect with those regions should the boundaries change, it is easy to understand David Lightbody's concerns (right) as to how a change will benefit the residents.