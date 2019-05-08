OUR SAY: No excuse to racially abuse our health workers

AMA Queensland research shows around 40 per cent of medicos surveyed last year had "personally experienced" harassment or bullying in the workplace.

AMA Queensland research shows around 40 per cent of medicos surveyed last year had "personally experienced" harassment or bullying in the workplace.

RACIAL slurs should have no place in our community, whether that is at home, in public or in the workplace.

Our doctors and nurses are there to help us in times of ill health.

It goes without saying that physical violence is completely unacceptable when it comes to our health workers.

But the insidious nature of racial abuse can be equally painful.

In any workplace in Australia, one would at least face disciplinary action and most probably be sacked if they attacked a colleague in any way, shape or form.

If you went to a business and got hit in the face or called a vile name, no doubt you would think that was unacceptable.

So why do we expect our doctors and nurses to put up with this?

Why should anyone, regardless of the colour of their skin or their culture, be expected to cop racist abuse on a regular basis?

Without the contribution of qualified doctors and health professionals who have migrated to Australia, our health system would not be anywhere near as successful as it is.

Our community should be kind and inclusive.

Instead, we risk our health professionals being left with the impression of a racist, unwelcoming Australia.

All while trying to help someone and maybe even save their lives.

As a community, we need to do better.