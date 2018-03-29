OUR SAY: No issue with park funerals

A COFFIN is one of the last things you would expect to find in a park on a beautiful sunny day, unless you're living on the Fraser Coast.

After Wednesday's unanimous vote our region is one step closer to pioneering a new policy which will allow funeral services, complete with a casket, to be held in select areas of community parks and reserves.

We would be one of the first regions in Queensland to allow these services to take place in public.

It's a divisive topic - the morbid aspect of witnessing a funeral ceremony can naturally be quite confronting for some people.

However, the reality is death is an inevitable and very real part of life.

Given there will be an extensive report from council and opportunity for the public to make their voice heard on this new policy, it's unlikely we will see funerals taking place in high traffic public areas.

The way I see it, if it fulfils someone's last wishes and isn't in the way, why not?

Do you think funeral services should be allowed in select public spaces across the Fraser Coast?

Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au