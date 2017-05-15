OUR SAY: This is our chance to get flights to Melbourne

THE new possibility of flights to Melbourne is an exciting new opportunity for the Fraser Coast.



I hope it's one the community embraces the chance - we can all make this happen by voicing our support on Mayor Chris Loft's Facebook page.



I know that many in the area have been hoping for the addition of Melbourne flights for years.



If we want it to happen sooner rather than later, this is our chance.



In addition to allowing Fraser Coast passengers to travel to Melbourne more easily, it is important to note that the new flights would also open up fresh tourism opportunities for the region as Melbourne visitors would be able to connect to the area with ease.



This would potentially be a huge boost for tourism in our area and something businesses and council could capitalise on if the opportunity arises.



If we are serious about wanting these flights, this is the moment we have been waiting for.



Let's not let the opportunity pass us by.

