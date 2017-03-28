OUR SAY: Our reality TV farmer has done the region proud

AFTER investing hours of my life watching Married at First Sight over the past few months, I've been left devastated.



But I'm hoping there is another chapter yet to be written for Maryborough farmer Sean Hollands and his partner in reality television romance Susan Rawlings.



If Sean and Susan can't make it, what hope is there for the rest of us?



Honestly, I don't want to live in a world where Susan and Sean aren't together.



One thing that makes me feel proud is how Sean represented himself and our region while on the show.



He showed what a caring, down to earth person he is, sticking up for Cheryl when others ridiculed her, complimenting Susan constantly and showing how a man should behave towards the partner in his life.



There have been others on the show who haven't handled themselves as well as Sean, making his behaviour and sense of decency even more remarkable.



In this day and age it's really nice to see someone with as much moral fibre and kindness as Sean has displayed.



It's been great to see.

