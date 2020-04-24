OUR SAY: Physical, not social, distancing is needed

We can still stay social through this crisis.

IT FEELS like the coronavirus has impacted on every part of our lives at the moment, and Wednesday’s post-election council meeting was no different.

Careful distancing was in place to ensure guidelines were met.

But during the meeting, Councillor Paul Truscott raised a very valid point.

While what we’ve all been doing has been called social distancing, it would be better called physical distancing.

He said people needed to be social more than ever, while remaining within the guidelines set down by the government.

How right he is.

It was comforting to see during the meeting that even during the strangest times, life goes on.

Decisions are made, the community is thought of and life in a post-coronavirus world is already being contemplated.

Until that time, Cr Truscott’s words will remain with me.

Social distancing isn’t necessary.

We can all pick up a phone, write a text message to check in with a friend or send an email.

There’s still so much we can do, thanks to the technology we are blessed with in this day and age.

It’s funny to think a century ago people were going through this exact situation with the Spanish flu.

That cost 13,000 Australian lives, but we have been so very fortunate so far.

By being social but keeping a [physical distance, we can all help one another.