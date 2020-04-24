Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
We can still stay social through this crisis.
We can still stay social through this crisis.
News

OUR SAY: Physical, not social, distancing is needed

Carlie Walker
24th Apr 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT FEELS like the coronavirus has impacted on every part of our lives at the moment, and Wednesday’s post-election council meeting was no different.

Careful distancing was in place to ensure guidelines were met.

But during the meeting, Councillor Paul Truscott raised a very valid point.

While what we’ve all been doing has been called social distancing, it would be better called physical distancing.

He said people needed to be social more than ever, while remaining within the guidelines set down by the government.

How right he is.

It was comforting to see during the meeting that even during the strangest times, life goes on.

Decisions are made, the community is thought of and life in a post-coronavirus world is already being contemplated.

Until that time, Cr Truscott’s words will remain with me.

Social distancing isn’t necessary.

We can all pick up a phone, write a text message to check in with a friend or send an email.

There’s still so much we can do, thanks to the technology we are blessed with in this day and age.

It’s funny to think a century ago people were going through this exact situation with the Spanish flu.

That cost 13,000 Australian lives, but we have been so very fortunate so far.

By being social but keeping a [physical distance, we can all help one another.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DETAILS: How coronavirus spread through Fraser Coast

        premium_icon NEW DETAILS: How coronavirus spread through Fraser Coast

        Health A deep dive into the region’s coronavirus statistics has revealed new information about how the global pandemic has affected the Fraser Coast.

        CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        premium_icon CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        News A Maryborough man has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash

        Mystery over washed up Toogoom turtle

        premium_icon Mystery over washed up Toogoom turtle

        News Loggerheads were reasonably common for the area but are endangered.

        New Coast councillor ‘proud to be part of the team’

        premium_icon New Coast councillor ‘proud to be part of the team’

        News The achievements of former councillors was also recognised