OUR SAY: Pleasing to hear plans for M'boro's future

IT was pleasing to be able to speak to Roger John yesterday and hear his plans for the future of the region.



Mr John is the City Heart and Precinct Co-ordinator for the council and his first mission (and he does choose to accept it) is it help Maryborough business owners capitalise on the revitalisation of the city's central business district.



Every time I walk through Adelaide Street, I'm stuck by how fresh it looks in comparison to before the council work was done.



It has been money well spent and the CBD looks so much more inviting.



Now it's just a matter of bringing more visitors in.



Mr John is hopeful Hervey Bay residents will take up the opportunity to pay a visit to the neighbouring city.



Whether it's a visit to the markets, a day spent by the river or enjoying Maryborough's facilities, getting word out about the Heritage City's many delights will start close to home.



He also is hoping to erect a sign on the Bruce Highway that will remind those driving by of the markets and invite them in for a look.



Councillor James Hanson said the warmer months had impacted on the markets, but he wanted to remind people that cooler months were on the way, providing a perfect time to visit.

