Rest In Peace: Police deserve our utmost respect

NEWS of a police officer killed in the line of duty never becomes less horrifying.

On Monday, the country heard the tragic news Senior Constable Brett Forte had been shot and killed after trying to pull over a Toowoomba man who's name I won't bother mentioning.

The offender who got out of his vehicle and opened fire, callously taking the life of a man who served his community and was loved by his family.

Some of the closest people in my life are police officers and I couldn't bare the thought of losing any of them in the way Snr Const Forte was taken.

The offender was killed by police when he made yet another attempt to take more police officers' lives.

The men and women in the blue uniform deserve our utmost respect for serving our communities and putting their lives on the line.

REST in peace to fallen police officer Brett Forte.