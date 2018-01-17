OUR SAY: Positive actions will create a positive city

EVERYONE knows a lot of small positive actions can make a big positive difference.

The legion of volunteers who make such a massive difference in our community throughout the year are testament to that power.

However, the same can be said with small negative actions.

Whether it's dropping rubbish here and there or posting rubbish about the region on Facebook, when these small negative actions are compounded you end up with a lot of negativity.

Each day we are given the same amount of time, but it's up to us whether we make negative or positive contributions to our community.

I'm not saying there isn't room for criticism. If there's a problems that needs solving, it's almost a bigger harm to ignore it.

What I have witnessed over the years is the people who do the most complaining about where they live are also the people contributing very little back to the community.

We should always identify issues within our region to solve them and never sweep them under the carpet.

If someone is willing to use their energy to whinge, they should also use some of that energy to ask themselves, "what am I doing to make things better?"

As cliche as "be the change you want to see in the world" is, it's also accurate.

Each action has a consequence, do you want it to be positive or negative?

