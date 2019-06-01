Menu
OUR SAY: Positive employment news for Wide Bay most welcome

Carlie Walker
by
1st Jun 2019 6:00 AM
WHEN the member for Hinkler Keith Pitt describes the region's jobless rate as "stubbornly high" he isn't wrong.

For a long time the region has had one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, especially among young people.

A decrease of 0.1 per cent might not seem like much - it remains high at 7.5 per cent - but it is positive movement after years of bad news.

One has to wonder what part the introduction of the Cashless Debit Card has played in reaching this result.

Maybe it has motivated some to find work rather than be dependent on a card that now dictates their cash flow.

Maybe some of our unemployed left the region in an effort to avoid the card before it was unrolled.

But I've also got no doubt Mr Pitt is right when he says new projects unrolled in both Bundaberg and Hervey Bay have played a part in providing new job opportunities and giving people the chance to find employment.

Just recently he announced funding for Consolidated Linen Service, which led to a number of new jobs in Hervey Bay.

Soon the projects funded as part of the Hinkler Regional Deal will result in new, permanent jobs.

In Maryborough, new jobs are on the way thanks to the munitions factory.

A new training hub announced by Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien before the election is also set to make a difference.
 

