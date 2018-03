I KNOW we need to do more to ensure the safety of cyclists on our roads.



But in my opinion, presumed liability for motorists involved in crashes with cyclists is not a helpful step forward.



It is up to every single one of us to be more responsible on our roads and blaming one sector of the road-using community more than others isn't helpful.



Like every other aspect of our lives, there will be some who do the wrong thing in all camps.

