OUR SAY: Promising time for our region

I COULDN'T help but feel a sense of real optimism while reading over the pages of today's Chronicle.



Not only is the announcement of the $7.8-million Downer EDI contract for our Maryborough factory very welcome, it's also exciting that applications for the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs and Investment Package will open on Wednesday.



I urge anyone with a project or idea that could boost the economy and employment to seize this opportunity.



This program goes right to the grassroots of our communities for fresh ideas to benefit everyone in the Wide Bay. We need to make sure the Fraser Coast takes full advantage of it.



Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt was spot on when he said that cities could not exist without our regional areas.



We are the backbone that supplies water, food, electricity and gas, as he says, and if the regions are nurtured then the cities can thrive.



This is great initiative from the Federal Government, but it's now up to us to make it worthwhile.



As for our Downer EDI factory, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders says this contract is just the beginning.

