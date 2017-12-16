OUR SAY: Reach out to family and friends this Christmas

THE most thoughtful gift you can give your family and friends this Christmas is your presence.



As the holiday season draws closer, it's important to remember this time of year can be difficult for some.



As the taboo surrounding mental health continues to be broken down, it has become clear how important it is to check in with your mates - and not just on R U OK Day.



It is incredibly easy to be swept up in the craziness of planning holidays, keeping to a budget, preparing family visits or having the kids at home.



But the simplest "how's it been going lately?" or "is everything OK?" and being ready to listen can go a long way in making a friend or family member feel supported.



Most of you reading this would have been touched by mental illness or suicide in some way at some point.



With the high rate of mental illness recorded in the Wide Bay and the shockingly limited services available in the region, providing a support network for the people you care about is needed more than ever.



If you notice a family member, work colleague or friend acting differently or just not themselves, it's worth asking them a question. If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone, please call Lifeline on 131<TH>114 or head to www.beyondblue.org.au.

