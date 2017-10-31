OUR SAY: Rediscovering my love of video games

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THERE'S nothing quite like rediscovering a childhood pleasure.



So the other day I wracked my brains for hours (okay, about 20 minutes, but it felt like a long time) trying to remember the name of one of the games I used to play on the computer when I was a child.



My brother and I were only young when we got into the game and after more than 20 years, my brain had given up storing such information.



But luckily I texted my brother and he remembered.



It was called Warlords.



And guess what?



At the App Store there is a new version of the game for iPhones.



Now my brain tells me I'm too old to relive my childhood obsession with this game, but my heart says otherwise.



This comes five years after I relived another childhood video game obsession - but that one was a lot more expensive.



Back then I decided to reignite my love affair with Super Nintendo.



Of course Super Nintendos were practically obsolete so I had to hunt one down on eBay, make sure it was usable, and then pay even more for some of my favourite games.



Games like Super Mario Bros, Killer Instinct and Donkey Kong, oh my.



Then my parents moved and the Super Nintendo, along with the games, disappeared into the ether.



Just talking about it is making me nostalgic.



Maybe I'll have a search downstairs after work tonight ...

