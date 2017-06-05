OUR SAY: Region's hospital staff are second to none

ON Friday night, I started to get excruciating pain in my left leg.



It felt like I had fallen down a flight of stairs and wrenched it or twisted it in some way.



It was so bad my husband had to double as my carer, helping me out of bed and to get dressed.



On Saturday morning it was no better and I knew I had to go to hospital.



My husband drove me there and I was soon in the capable hands of one of Maryborough Hospital's doctors.



I described my symptoms to her and how suddenly it started, although as far as I knew I had not physically injured myself.



I was convinced I had a muscle tear or strain.



But fortunately, the doctor had other ideas.



She suggested I might have deep vein thrombosis, which can be potentially dangerous if untreated.



I think she was absolutely right in her diagnosis, because soon after I had an injection from a nurse, my leg started feeling better and I soon had full range of movement again.



We have amazing doctors here and I'm so grateful to her for recognising what could be wrong and starting treatment so quickly.



We're definitely in good hands in this region.

