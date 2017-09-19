OUR SAY: Rise of internet trolling disturbing

THE rise of trolling on the internet is both fascinating and disturbing.

In the last ten years with the increased use of social media sites we have seen an explosion of online bullying and the court cases and devastating effects it can result in.

The story on Damien Michael Dowling is an example of why it is sometimes best to keep your thoughts to yourself.

The 33-year-old will spend more time behind bars for the online vitriol he hurled over Facebook at a minor celebrity.

He used cruel language to call the musician names and threatened to kill him.

The strange thing is, this is a regular occurrence to be seen on the internet.

If you have spent much time on Facebook or Twitter there's a strong chance you have encountered online debates which have quickly turned foul and spiralled into insults and name calling.

I know it sounds cliche, but what I have found in my experience is the people who are the most pessimistic, negative or downright mean are only showing how they are truly feeling inside.

You can't help but feel sorry for these people.

As much as the online world is becoming more ingrained with our every day lives, sometimes it is best just to switch off and focus on what's good in life.

I've said it before, but a great rule of thumb to follow in life is if you wouldn't say it to someone's face, then it is probably best not to put it on Facebook.