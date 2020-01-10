Menu
Royal farewell at Hervey Bay Airport – Harry and Meghan board the Qantas charter flight.
OUR SAY: Royal family more than welcome to come and stay

Carlie Walker
10th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

HOW great would it be if Prince Harry and his wife and son took up our mayor’s offer of making a home on the Fraser Coast?

Free of their royal duties, the couple would be able to enjoy the lifestyle all of us have come to love over the years.

From the beauty of Fraser Island, the accessibility and family-friendly nature of Hervey Bay and the history and character of Maryborough, it’s a place with an enormous amount of diversity.

It also has many aspects the two royals are passionate about.

From the military trail to the conservation of Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Strait, the attractions of the area really are boundless.

And for Archie, there is great schools, a family-friendly beach, playgrounds, WetSide and much more.

It’s the perfect place for any family to grow.

Not to mention, it would put our region on the map – if it’s good enough for the royal family, it’s good enough for tourists across the world, although it would be hoped that Harry and Meghan would be afforded the privacy they deserve if they were to move here.

Even if they don’t decide to make the region home, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour made it clear the two were welcome to visit any time.

The two shone a light on the conservation issues around Fraser Island as well as highlighting the region as a desirable place to visit.

Come back, Harry and Meghan, and bring little Archie.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

