Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NASA climate change site.
NASA climate change site. Adam Hourigan
Opinion

OUR SAY: Science on climate is like a cancer

Adam Hourigan
by
19th Sep 2019 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD news climate sceptics. High up on NASA's specifically designed piece of climate propaganda, they cite a study that contains what many people on Facebook forums have known for years.

Shwed and Bearman's peer- reviewed and accepted review of 9432 papers on global warming contains this gem when talking about whether anthropomorphic global warming exists: "... this method does not produce a numerical consensus value."

HAH! Take that you leftie alarmists. It's right there, on the NASA site. There is NO numerical consensus that it exists.

Let's read the next sentence. I'm sure it'll double down on those commie greenies.

"(However) The numerical consensus independently demonstrates the same level of scientific consensus on (human-induced global warming) as exists for the fact that smoking causes cancer."

Wait, what? There's no numerical consensus that smoking causes cancer? But, of course it does. We've seen the physical evidence for years and years. How could this be possible?

Of course, the scientific paper is a fervent believer in climate science, with the magical number of 97 per cent throughout.

The problem? Climate science is done by people a lot more knowledgeable than Uncle Bob at the pub or former PM Tony Abbott whose political knowledge far outweighs his scientific credentials.

But those two know to pick and choose the words they want people to hear, and spout them as if fact, safe in the knowledge that most won't read the next sentence.

Get out and support the kids at the climate strike. You might just save their lives in the future.

climate change editors picks opinion
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Live: St Joseph's Nudgee College v Churchie

    premium_icon Live: St Joseph's Nudgee College v Churchie

    Basketball JOIN the livestream as we cover the action from the Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland. Up next it's St Joseph's Nudgee College v Anglican Church Grammar...

    WHOA BOY: Police reign in love-struck stallion

    premium_icon WHOA BOY: Police reign in love-struck stallion

    News The horse was trying to visit a nearby mare

    College students collect water bottles to drench drought

    premium_icon College students collect water bottles to drench drought

    News Packaging of the water onto pallets will start on Friday morning

    NEW DATA: Fraser Coast's top emergency room complaints

    premium_icon NEW DATA: Fraser Coast's top emergency room complaints

    Lifestyle What brings people to Wide Bay's emergency rooms