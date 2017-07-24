OUR SAY: Services provided by Lifeflight so important

THIS weekend has given me another reminder of how lucky we are to have the services of the RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter.



From one day to the next the talented and courageous crews don't know what missions they might be sent on.



This past weekend, the crew from Bundaberg assisted a man who had become very ill while on board a bulk carrier in the waters off the Fraser Coast.



The crew were able to winch him from the vessel and transport him to Hervey Bay Hospital, where I'm sure he will receive top notch treatment.



In the past year Lifeflight has flown more than 49,000 missions in what was a record-breaking 12 months.



Imagine how many people may not have survived or whose outcomes would have been adversely affected if not for the help of these crews.



The helicopters are on standby 24 hours a day, every day of the year.



The service provided is priceless, but it doesn't come cheap.



In the Wide Bay alone, Lifeflight flew 848 missions over a 12 month period.



It cost $10.4 million to complete those missions.



To make a donation, click here.

