OUR SAY: Shame more elderly people can’t have a pet

IT’S a shame more elderly people aren’t afforded the joy of having a pet.

The loss of a beloved family member – my grandmother’s beloved pomeranian, Cooper – on Monday made me reflect on how much happiness he had brought to our whole family during his life.

My grandmother is 87 years old, an age where one might be wary of having a pet because the future becomes somewhat uncertain because of age and illness and because of the cost.

But moving to Queensland and having her own little home gave her the chance to have Cooper for company.

I can safely say that they adored each other and he enhanced the quality of nan’s life considerably.

Of course we’re all heartbroken by his loss, but the feeling of gratitude for having him as long as we did far outweighs the pain.

It made me think about a much greater sadness – the loneliness of older people in the community who don’t get many visitors, or who are too elderly or infirm to go out very much.

Also, it has never cost more to be a responsible pet owner, from the cost of desexing, to vaccinations, registration and vet bills if your animal becomes ill.

That puts owning a pet well out of reach for many people.

I love seeing community organisations go into aged care homes with kittens and pups to share joy and laughter among those who really appreciate it.

If you get the chance to drop in on a lonely neighbour, take the chance – and maybe take Felix or Spot for a visit.