OUR SAY: Smacking could be harmful for kids

TO SMACK or not to smack - that is the question.



Years ago I went head to head with fellow journalist Amanda Coop on the issue and I was firmly in the pro-smacking corner, while she was against smacking.



I have to admit, in the years since I wrote my piece I have been swayed by the opinions of experts as study after study found there were long term negative impacts as a result of smacking children.



One such study, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, showed that smacking could be linked with mental health problems, lower cognitive ability and a risk of accepting physical abuse as the norm later in life.



Now yes, all that does sound a little melodramatic to someone like me, who was not scarred for life by the odd smack on the bum and threats of the wooden spoon.

Reader poll Are you for or against smacking children? For

Against View Results Vote

Join the discussion and have your say below.