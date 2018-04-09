OUR SAY: So proud of our Fraser Coast gold medallists

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Matthew Hauser runs in to the swim leg during the the Mixed Team relay Triathlon on day three of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Southport Broadwater Parklands on April 7, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

IN A WORLD that is crying out for role models, our region need not look much further than our own Matthew Hauser and Jordan Kerby.



It's hard to overstate the effort that is needed to become a gold medal-winning athlete.



Tenacity, courage, determination - those are just words, but the act of getting up each morning and training as hard as one can makes those words into so much more.



We are what we do, not what we say.



Anyone of us can say we want to win a gold medal.



But very few will do what it actually takes to achieve that.



Even in the events where they did not medal, their character shone through.



I watched Hauser take out fourth place in the men's triathlon and I was amazed by his effort - and by the fact that he was also suffering an injury.



Being able to achieve what our Commonwealth Games heroes have achieved takes a lot more than just daily training and fitness.



It is as much a mental test to push through the pain barrier, past the straining muscles begging them to rest, and fight on.



In a world where we hear too much about the role models who let us down, we need to remember that there are so many people doing great things right here in our own community.



And to get to see our talented athletes succeed on a world stage is a rare privilege and one we should all be truly proud of.

