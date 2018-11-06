Menu
OUR SAY: Embrace good news stories in this tough week

Jordan Philp
by
6th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
IT HAS been a shocking few days for the Fraser Coast.

Our headlines have been dominated by alleged murder, a tragic incident of manslaughter and startling court cases.

The harsh reality is these stories need to be told, but we also need to remember when there is real life villains and tragedy, there are also real life heroes and triumph.

It is easy to be swept up in the negativity, but we should endeavour to read the stories of human generosity and kindness with as much interest and weight.

Although we have had the unenviable job of relaying details of dreadful crimes, the Chronicle pages have also featured the amazing people we have living in our community.

From the Graffiti Grannies who dedicate their time to creating commemorative displays for Remembrance Day to businesses who give back to the community - these are all people we have living here in our region.

We live in a beautiful corner of Australia with an amazing amount of community spirit that's on display every single day in every one of our region's towns and cities.

That's a fact we should all do our best to remember, even in difficult and dire times.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

