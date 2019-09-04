OUR SAY: Sport precinct a bonus for the region

Next phase of Sports Precinct - Deputy Mayor Darren Everard at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

IT BEGAN under a cloud of controversy.

But there's little doubt now that the Fraser Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct was a stroke of genius and one that will continue to deliver for the region.

When ratepayers have to part with a lot of money to make a project happen, it's only right that it is examined from every angle.

It's no secret that the precinct split the council over a number of years. Some councillors were in favour of conserving funds while others saw the potential of building a bigger, better sporting complex in the region.

There is little doubt that sport will continue to grow and this precinct will not just future-proof the region and ensure plenty of facilities for coming generations, it will also attract events to the region.

Listening to Councillor Darren Everard on the radio yesterday morning, it was clear that demand for use of the precinct is growing all the time.

With better facilities and more space, it won't just be state carnivals and events that can be held at the precinct.

One day the region might host an NRL match or concerts at the venue.

The possibilities are endless, but it wouldn't have been possible unless the region put its money where its mouth is and made progress a priority.

It's going to be a place the whole region can enjoy and we will look back fondly on those who made it happen.