OUR SAY: Strange Anzac Day proves our resilience

Glen Winney shone a light for the fallen on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

IT’S been an Anzac Day like no other.

Instead of gathering around the region’s cenotaphs, the physical distancing measures forced upon us by the coronavirus meant creative measures would be needed to honour our heroes this year.

It was so heartening to see so many people stand in their driveways in the early hours of the morning across our region and acknowledge the sacrifice that was made on that day 105 years ago – and all the days since by our servicemen and women.

In 1901, the Commonwealth of Australia was formally proclaimed, but it’s generally accepted that our national identity was forged in blood and bravery on April 25, 1915, on that shore in Gallipoli.

On Saturday, in quiet streets and on televisions across the nation, the sound of the Last Post rang out, as hauntingly moving as ever.

Next year it’s likely we will all gather together again to maintain the longheld traditions of this day.

But I think the memory of this Anzac Day will live on for a long time.

As strange as it was, it upheld that very Australian tradition of looking out for each other – of mateship during the most difficult of times.

These past couple of months have not been easy.

There have been many sacrifices, our economy has suffered, people have lost their jobs. But if we all stick together, we will make it through.

Our history is proof of that.