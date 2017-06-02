OUR SAY: System helps to reunite pets with families

I LOVE animals so much, just like a lot of others in our community.



That's why, when I saw a beautiful grey Maltese terrier running in the middle of the road in Ferry St yesterday, I had to stop and help her.



She had narrowly avoided being hit by a car when I pulled over and called her to me.



To my surprise she ran straight over and was incredibly friendly - not at all shy or nervous.



I drove over to my mum and dad's house so she could have a drink of water and then we called the council.



She was wearing a cute blue collar with a registration tag around her neck and, thanks to the number on her tag, we were able to reunite the gorgeous pooch, who was named Misty, with her family.



It was a good reminder to me that, even though our pets are microchipped, having the council tag on means they can be reunited with me quickly if they decide to pull a Houdini (as our rottweiler has been known to do. Fortunately the gentleman next door is her best friend and she has always visited him while on her little jaunts).



Our council tags are still sitting in the car, even though we register our dogs every year.



Microchipping is great, but that means the animal has to be taken to a vet in order to be identified.



Council tags are definitely a lot more convenient.

