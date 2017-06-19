OUR SAY: Take a bit of time out to enjoy the world today

THERE is an international day, week or month for just about everything these days.



But June 19 marks an occasion I actually think we should all observe.



Today is World Sauntering Day. I know it sounds a bit weird, but bear with me.



This day began in 1979 in response to the growing popularity of jogging.



It reminded people to slow down and enjoy the world around them.



Now I definitely have nothing against jogging, but I think when you think about the meaning of this day, it has evolved a little.



Do you ever get home from work, often after dark in the winter, and realise you didn't get the chance to go for a walk or enjoy the sunshine that day?



Sometimes it's nice to take some time out of our day or look up from the stimulating world of Facebook and take a look around for a moment.



There is so much to be enjoyed and valued and today, on World Sauntering Day, I think each and every one of us should ensure we don't let the opportunity to enjoy ourselves pass us by.



Make some time for yourself today.

