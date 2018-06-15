OUR SAY: Terrific to be in the company of wonderful people

IT WAS so special to be in the company of our gold medallist Matthew Hauser and the volunteers who did our region proud as they were honoured during a civic ceremony in Maryborough yesterday.



Sometimes I think we forget how important our volunteers are - so little could be achieved without them.



It was touching to see the reaction of Mr Hauser yesterday when one of the volunteers thanked him for his terrific effort at the Commonwealth games.



Straight away he said, no, thanks for your effort.



When the volunteer protested and said "We wouldn't have been there if it wasn't for you," Mr Hauser replied "Well, without you neither would I".



It was a lovely moment from a young man who obviously has a lot of grace and humility.



In the news game sometimes we have to report on things that are sad, or upsetting.



It's a rare privilege to be among such worthwhile people.



So often whether an event is a terrific success or a flop hinges on people who are making a huge effort out of sheer community spirit.



They understand that while financial gain can be nice, what you gain when you volunteer is so much more valuable.



Whether it's friendship, a sense of contribution and contentment or valuable new skills, no time spent volunteering is ever wasted.



Making that selfless contribution can never be praised enough.

