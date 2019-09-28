Menu
Now Maryborough and the wider Fraser Coast are well and truly on the map.
News

OUR SAY: The vote that gave our city a chance

Carlie Walker
by
28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
WHEN the Fraser Coast Regional Council voted to allow more free and low-cost camping a few years ago, it was an economy-changing decision.

While there's no silver bullet that will solve every economic issue in the region, it was clear from talking to the RV travellers visiting the region that before the option of free camping, many were simply bypassing the region.

The council had to take the decision very seriously.

There were real concerns from the region's caravan parks, with many worried they would lose customers if free camping became available.

More than that - people are coming back time and time again to enjoy our region.

It was so pleasing to hear so many of the visitors say they were returning for the second or third time, or that Maryborough had become a regular place to stop during their travels.

It proves that if we can draw people in, there is plenty here to capture their attention.

In our community, we take certain things for granted.

Every week, we have the Maryborough Heritage Markets and every year the whales come.

We can head over to Fraser Island whenever we feel like it.

But it's these simple pleasures that keep people returning to the region. It's also because Maryborough has a way of welcoming people that makes it feel like home.

