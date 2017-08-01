Our Say: theft another hurdle for business to face

BUSINESSES both big and small face enormous hurdles to keep their doors open these days.

Whether it's the cost of rent, rising electricity prices or staff wages - there never seems to be a shortage of obstacles for business owners to overcome.

Our story with the Tinana Hotel highlights another battle business owners are going up against - shop theft.

Businesses across the Fraser Coast are facing massive losses throughout the year thanks to crims who think they can take what's not theirs.

Essentially these people are stealing from families and it's far from a victimless crime.

The courts need to impose harsher penalties on people who think it's okay to steal from shops.

Where is the incentive to do the right thing? Time after time we see people committing these offences repeatedly and walking away with nothing but a slap on the wrist.

Small business deserves better.