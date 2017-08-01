26°
Our Say: theft another hurdle for business to face

Jordan Philp
| 1st Aug 2017 7:06 AM

BUSINESSES both big and small face enormous hurdles to keep their doors open these days.

Whether it's the cost of rent, rising electricity prices or staff wages - there never seems to be a shortage of obstacles for business owners to overcome.

Our story with the Tinana Hotel highlights another battle business owners are going up against - shop theft.

Businesses across the Fraser Coast are facing massive losses throughout the year thanks to crims who think they can take what's not theirs.

Essentially these people are stealing from families and it's far from a victimless crime.

The courts need to impose harsher penalties on people who think it's okay to steal from shops.

Where is the incentive to do the right thing? Time after time we see people committing these offences repeatedly and walking away with nothing but a slap on the wrist.

Small business deserves better.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness fccrime jordan philp our say theft tinana interchange

'It's heartbreaking for us': Business crippled by theft

OUT OF POCKET: Co-owner of the Tinana Hotel Samantha Martin says Saturday night's robbery has caused financial setback for her business and family.

The theft leaves them even further short to pay their liquor licence

Declan riding 600km in memory of his lost brother

RIDING FOR A CAUSE: Ruben Morton, Declan James and Nadaav Thivy will ride about 600km in support of Beyond Blue.

He will leave Hervey Bay down the Bruce Hwy.

M'boro business named Best Small Employer of the Year

BEST TITLE: Owners of Maryborough Service Centre Daryn and Petrina Brims won the 2017 North Coast Best Employer of the Year award at the Queensland Training Awards last week.

The business received a prestigious Qld Training Award.

