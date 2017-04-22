OUR SAY: This behaviour needs to be called out

BLOODY idiot.

That's one of many ways to describe the actions of the 50-year-old man who was caught allegedly twice over the alcohol limit and speeding at 173kmh along Hervey Bay-Maryborough Rd right after school had finished.

Some may be shocked by today's front page headline, but at the Chronicle we are calling it like it is.

Many would agree that anyone who shows such reckless selfishness of the highest order while putting so many other lives at risk is exactly that, a deadset dickhead.

At any point these alleged crimes would horrify most people, but to do it at a time where our community has seen six people killed in three weeks shows either incredible stupidity or selfishness - probably both.

Thousands of people use that busy thoroughfare between our two cities every single day.

My family, friends and colleagues do and there's a good chance either yourself or many people you know use it too.

It frightens me to think we have people in our community who willing to put the lives of innocent families at risk so unnecessarily.

As a community, region and society we need to reinforce that this behaviour is far from acceptable.

Too many families have been ripped apart and destroyed by this sort of recklessness and it needs to be called out.