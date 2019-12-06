OUR SAY: This is a cause we all need to support

A new mobile app has been developed by Kids Helpline to deliver mental health service to children right away.

HOMELESSNESS is an issue that is not easy to address.

No one chooses to be homeless. It usually stems from something else, whether that be domestic violence, mental health issues or addiction.

We've seen many organisations try to address the issue, through accommodation options, providing sleeping bags and toiletries to those in need and much more.

The truth is though that this social issue is often underestimated.

Many homeless people don’t live on the streets.

They couchsurf between friends and family, or live in their cars or live between temporary accommodations.

Their life is uncertain and they often don’t know where they will be the next night or how long the arrangements that keep them off the street might last.

It’s so impressive to hear of the initiative taken by Jason Loakes and his organisation Sheltered By Grace is to be applauded.

People need options and support to get back on their feet.

They need to consistency of knowing there will be a roof over their heads if they are to overcome other challenges they are facing.

It is not just necessary to help people in need – it should be a privilege for all of us to help people in their darkest hour.

And Mr Loakes certainly sets an example we all should follow.

Funds are needed to help make this shelter in Maryborough a reality.

As a community, we need to dig deep and support it.