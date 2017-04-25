OUR SAY: Time for council to look ahead and start afresh

WITH a new chief executive officer appointed to the Fraser Coast Regional Council, it's time for the organisation to focus on delivering for the region.



With a vote now taken to hire a new CEO, the council can start afresh and look to the future of the Fraser Coast.



I believe that our councillors present a competent team who all want to do their best for this region.



It is time for the councillors to focus on encouraging investment, boosting employment and growing tourism.



Lest we forget



WATCHING the rugby league of the weekend, I'm not ashamed to say that every time I heard the Last Post, I had a tear in my eye.



Each year Anzac Day is an important time reflect on the lives that were selflessly sacrificed to allow us to live with the freedom we have today.



And every year I think of my great grandfather, Lancelot Shirley Walker.



He left behind his wife Isobel and their three sons to serve during the Second World War and died a prisoner of war on the Burma-Thai railway in November 1943.



I also reflect on the legacy that our Australian soldiers forged on that beach in Gallipoli in 1915.



Lest we forget.

