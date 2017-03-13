OUR SAY: Time to dig deep and support our farmers

THE good news is that, with a declaration of drought, our farmers can now get the help they need.



The bad news is that even with help from the government, this severe lack of rain will impact on our farmers in every way imaginable and, as one of our farmers has said, the result could be catastrophic.



While hay has been delivered to other areas of the state, our local farmers have been extremely brave.



They have insisted there are many doing far worse than they are and while that may be true, it doesn't need they don't need our help and support.



As a community we need to get behind our farmers and ensure they get the help they need, whether it's a load of water, hay or anything that might be needed.



We live in an area that has socio-economic challenges but never fails to offer support and help to those who need it most.



That is something we can all be be extremely proud of.



We can reach out to farmers, support charities that help to combat the effects of the drought and support campaigns that bring awareness of the plight farmers are facing.



Being drought-declared is an important step, but it is just a first step - there's much more to be done.

