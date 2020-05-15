Menu
OUR SAY: Time to put money where our mouths are

Carlie Walker
15th May 2020 12:01 AM
IT'S hard to overstate the amount of hard work and effort it takes to create a business.

It's not just a 9 to 5 concern, it's a passion, an investment, and takes a huge level of commitment.

So it hurts to realise how many of our businesses are struggling right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course the government and our community had to take strong measures to save lives during the pandemic.

That is without question.

But it doesn't mean we can't reflect on the hardships our businesses are facing - some of which they will never recover from.

As Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said, some businesses will basically be forced to start over again - buying fresh produce, replacing stock that has gone out of date.

Some businesses simply won't be able to bear the cost involved in shutting their doors for months, reduced customers or having to start over again.

Many business owners will be forced to make difficult decisions in the coming weeks and months as they try to bounce back from this economic disaster.

All we can do is try to encourage and support them in any way we can.

Buying local has been touted over and again in many campaigns to support our businesses over the years.

If we want them to survive, now we have to really live up to it. Unless we support them when the time comes, they may not make it.

