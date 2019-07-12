Menu
Tourists need to see and explore the beauty of Fraser Island. Craig Whittaker
OUR SAY: Time to share our favourite Fraser Coast spots

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
FOR years tourists have been drawn to the Fraser Coast to see our whales and take in the sights of Fraser Island.

But there's so much more to the region, with plenty of history, entertainment and events for people to enjoy.

That's why the idea of the ultimate directory - one we can all contribute to - is such a wonderful one.

Who knows better than us the secret wonders of the Fraser Coast?

From the best fishing spot to the perfect beach to take your dog, residents have the best knowledge of the Fraser Coast and how it can best be enjoyed.

FULL STORY: New campaign markets best our of our backyard

Delight in the smaller villages of Poona and Boonooroo and enjoy the peaceful beaches of Toogoom and Burrum Heads - there's so much to see and do right here in one of the most beautiful places in Queensland.

Maryborough is just gaining its place as the tourism hotspot it deserves to be.

Thanks to Fraser Coast Regional Council, the Heritage City has opened its doors to RV travellers and is becoming known as a place where people are friendly, events are entertaining and history is plentiful.

For years Hervey Bay has been seen as a gateway to Fraser Island but it's so much more.

From the fun of WetSide water park to the city's delicious restaurants, iconic pier and gorgeous foreshore, Hervey Bay is the perfect place for the whole family to relax and enjoy themselves.

