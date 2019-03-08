OUR SAY: Tougher penalties needed for roaming dogs

Dog attack - Phillip Donnelly at the graves of his two goats Blossom and Myrtle who were attacked by dogs.

JUST weeks after an elderly man was injured and his pet bird killed when roaming dogs ran into his Scarness home, we are again facing the same issue.

Six properties in Takura have lost livestock, with dozens of animals, including sheep and goats, killed in what appears to be a series of dog attacks.

Last year the Fraser Coast Regional Council took measures to crack down on irresponsible pet owners after a toy poodle was mauled to death by an unrestrained dog at an on-leash beach in Pialba.

The council immediately stepped up beach patrols by animal management officers and increased signage as part of a zero-tolerance plan to ensure dogs were kept on leashes in assigned areas.

It might be time to crack down on those who allow their dogs to wander unrestrained, particularly when the animals cause as much mayhem as is currently being wreaked upon Takura.

Owning a pet comes with a great deal of responsibility, and a duty of care.

That responsibility extends not only to the animal itself.

It also means pet owners need to do all they can to keep others safe from the animal's behaviour.

Training a dog and trusting it to behave is clearly not enough, when attacks like these keep happening.

There needs to be more done to stop this kind of tragedy.

Pet owners need to be held responsible for their animals' actions.