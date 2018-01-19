OUR SAY: Trike will bring many hours of joy for Josh

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

IT WAS so special to be in Torbanlea yesterday morning to see Josh Morris ride his tricycle for the first time.



It's a reminder of what the community can achieve when people come together for the greater good.



Every person, organisation and business that made that possible should be feeling extremely proud of themselves right now.



From the moment I met Josh yesterday I could see why the community wanted to get behind him and fulfil this wish.



A big personality, with an even bigger smile, it was a pleasure to be in his company yesterday - as well as the company of those caring individuals who had made it possible.



Josh was nervous at first when he got on his new trike - trying to ride two-wheel bikes had been a challenge for him in the past and he had fallen off previously, leading to the purchase of his new trike.



I know that when Josh gets used to riding it, he will love it and it will give him many hours of joy.



Along with his new trike, Josh has plenty more to look forward to in coming months.



He will be one of the baton bearers ahead of the Commonwealth Games and will be the third person in Maryborough to carry the baton on behalf of the city.



His sister Rebecca Kloft says Josh has been training for it and he can't wait to take part in the relay.



It will be yet another special moment.



He'll definitely do the region proud.

