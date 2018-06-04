OUR SAY: Up to us the keep our best events alive

IT was so lovely to stroll around the portside of Maryborough on Saturday and enjoy the Relish Festival.



Every year I make plans to go, but this is the first year I've actually made it.



My grandmother recently moved to the region, so my husband and I went and picked her up then found a spot to park.



Then we joined the hundreds of other festival-goers soaking up the atmosphere in Wharf St.



We enjoyed sampling a variety of delicious wines and stocked up on some liqueurs from our very own Lychee Divine.



Then we stopped by Dan and Steph's delicious food truck and had taco plates and loaded churros - I can't even tell you how good it was.



The sight of our beautiful river and so many people enjoying their day was terrific.



I'm ashamed I never got to this event sooner.



This is the truth - if we want to keep entertaining and fun events like this, we have to support them.



They have to keep evolving and growing, or they eventually stop happening.



I remember a few years ago there was some suggestion of no longer holding the annual pub crawl.



Thank goodness that has kept going, because it's one of the best days on Maryborough's calender.



We are so lucky to be able to enjoy these events.



Let's never take it for granted, or one day they will be gone.

