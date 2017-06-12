OUR SAY: Volunteers give so much to our community

THE thing that struck me the most when I interviewed the friends and family of Lex Frank last week was the huge gap people like him leave in our community once they are gone.



I wrote a story about the Maryborough man after his passing, with his loved ones telling me not only of his success as a businessman and artist, but also how he gave selflessly of his time as a volunteer.



He was a member of Apex and Maryborough Rotary, as well as serving on the committee of Maryborough's Endeavour Foundation.



Whenever I go to any community event, what often strikes me is the age of the volunteers.



They are usually older people, born in a time when it meant something to be part of your community rather than just keeping to yourself.



I know I'm guilty of this and it makes me sad - I know that many community organisations and events won't continue unless the younger generation steps up and takes the place of the those older volunteers who have given their all.



We want our community to be a wonderful place to live, but it takes effort and sacrifice to make it great.



I tip my hat to all the volunteers in this community - you're my inspiration.

