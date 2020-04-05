OUR SAY: We all need to keep a safe social distance

We all need to keep our distance at the moment.

SUPERMARKETS across the region are doing a mighty job to keep people safe during this time of social distancing.

But I sometimes wonder if the message is getting through to regular shoppers.

Standing in aisles that are often too narrow to let two grocery trolleys pass each other, I noticed people still wanted to shove by, coming well within the recommended social distance space in their rush to get to the last of the long-life milk.

Life cannot come to a complete halt.

We still need groceries.

No one can live without food and it’s only natural that people want access to hand sanitiser, disinfectant and other cleaning products.

But times are not normal and coming within touching distance of strangers is definitely the wrong thing to do.

People may think the odds of getting coronavirus are low, but I guarantee most people who have been diagnosed probably thought they had little to no chance of getting the virus.

We all need to respect each other’s personal space right now.

Otherwise much more serious lockdown measures will need to be brought in.

Thankfully here in the Wide Bay health district, all the diagnosed cases have been linked to overseas travel or direct contact with someone who has the virus.

There has been no evidence of community transmission in this region yet, that is a diagnosed case of the virus where neither of these features are present.

Let’s keep it that way.