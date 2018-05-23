Menu
OUR SAY: We need to demonstrate respect to our children

Carlie Walker
by
23rd May 2018 9:00 AM

HOW can we expect our children to grow up with respect for others unless we demonstrate that behaviour ourselves?

That was the question I was left contemplating after sitting through the court sentencing of Joshua Ian Persal, who called a Fraser Coast principal a "penis head" because he wasn't happy that his child had been suspended from the school.

From time to time we will all be unhappy with the decisions others make.

We will all disagree, but that doesn't make it okay to become verbally abusive.

The fact that his outburst was made in front of impressionable students makes it even worse.

I'm sure Mr Persal has learned a valuable lesson from this and I'm sure he feels remorse and embarrassment as a result of what happened.

We've all done things that on reflection we're not proud of.

I think this court case will open up a healthy discussion about how we want our educators to be treated and how important it is for us to demonstrate respectful behaviour to our children.

As magistrate John Smith said, principals have a difficult enough time without having to deal with that type of behaviour from people old enough to know better.

We can all play an active part in making our society a better, more inclusive place to be part of.

And that starts by having calm, respectful discussions with others.
 

