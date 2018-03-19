OUR SAY: We need to embrace amalgamation

AMALGAMTION has been good for the region.



Yes, I am aware this is a controversial statement, even a decade after the fact, especially for those in areas that some believe are being left behind.



But I strongly believe that in order to grow and progress, the whole region needs to work together and be promoted as a whole, not with different councils working against one another or making decisions without considering the rest of the region.



In another decade, the amalgamation debate will be well and truly behind us and new leaders will be able to fully embrace the combined charms of our entire region.



At the moment we have divisional councillors, each of whom have their own area to consider.



But I believe every single one of our councillors, while looking after their own patch, are also aware of the wider benefits of promoting the region as a whole and using the funds raised from rates to ensure necessary works are carried out across the region.



It's no secret the council is going through some challenging times right now, but I believe it will come out the other side stronger.



I can tell there is real passion for the advancement of Maryborough, with extensive improvements being made in the CBD in recent years, along with the decision to make the city RV friendly. I love Hervey Bay and its shopping outlets and beaches, but there's a reason I live in Maryborough.



I truly believe it is the heart of the region and I don't think the council has ever forgotten how important the Heritage City is. When we embrace the possibilities of amalgamation and stop looking at the region as divided, we'll all be better off.

