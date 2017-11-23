OUR SAY: We need to encourage our kids to read

A FEW days ago, my cousin and I were having a long chat on the phone when she told me she was a little worried about one of her daughters.



Once a devoted reader, her daughter was enjoying Netflix a little too much and had stopped reading with as much enjoyment as she used to.



I have lamented myself how it gets a little too comfortable to just watch a TV series rather than open a good book, even though I think reading is better for your brain, calming before bed and simply just more enjoyable.



My cousin asked me to recommend some books for her 13 years old daughter and it got me thinking about the books I loved at that age.



I was really spoilt for choice.



There are so many really wonderful Australian authors.



It was about that age that I started reading the Tomorrow, When the War began series, Looking for Alibrandi and looks of books by Morris Gleitzman.



I've always adored his books, especially Two Weeks with the Queen, which I still read quite often.



All those books were on my list of recommendations for my cousin's daughter.



I do worry for the children of today.



There was no such think as Netflix, iPads, iPhones or tablets when I was 13 years old.



Not to mention Facebook was non-existent.



That meant the humble book hadn't totally gone to the wayside.



I hope our young people today don't forget about the simple pleasure of sitting down with a really good book.



The books, as they say, is always better than the movie, the TV series or the comic books that come after them.



Keep reading.

