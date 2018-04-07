OUR SAY: We need to have zero tolerance for scammers

I'VE shared many times my hatred of scammers and the story in this paper today does nothing to change my mind.



Ken and Val Blossom were the targets of a scam that tries to trick people into handing over hundreds of dollars.



Thankfully the couple were suspicious and knew better than to hand over any money.



But so many vulnerable people would be alarmed if they were told they owed money to Centrelink and some would pay without question.



That is what scammers are counting on.



I got a scam phone call myself a few weeks ago.



I got a bit hot under the collar and my dad, who happened to be standing nearby, could barely contain his laughter.



A woman rang me and told me my Optus account was about to be disconnected and I needed to pay immediately.



Now I'm not saying I've never been late with my phone bill, but I knew I wasn't on the point of being disconnected.



I may or may not have used a few choice words on the woman who was trying to part me from my hard earned dollars.



Targeting people for money is a low thing to do.



Usually the people who get caught in the web of scammers are people who can least afford it.



It's thanks to people like the Blossoms that we are made aware of scams like this and we can protect ourselves, and those who are vulnerable, from them.

