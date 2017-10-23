OUR SAY: We need to keep fighting to beat diabetes

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

SEVEN years ago I was sharing a house with a close friend.



Trisha Andrews was a journalist with the Hervey Bay Observer and the Fraser Coast Chronicle.



She had a dry sense of humour, loved Supernatural and had a little son who she loved to bits.



Trisha also had Type 1 diabetes.



Yesterday marked the seventh anniversary of her death.



As I looked at the photos of the people who took part in the walk to beat diabetes at the event in Hervey Bay on the weekend, I reflected on the insidious disease and how it had claimed the life of one of my dearest friends.



I hope every walk, every event that raises funds and awareness, brings us another step closer to beating diabetes.



Trisha was just 29 when she died.



I clearly remember her final birthday.



We went out to dinner with her parents, never suspecting that Trisha would never turn 30.



When she died, I was about a month away from turning 26. I promised myself that I wouldn't complain about turning 30 when the day came - and now, due to turn 33 next month, I'm still not complaining.



Some people never get the chance to grow old, enjoy more time with the people they love.



Every day I wake up, even though it brings a few more grey hairs, I know I'm lucky.



I will admit though, it feels strange and wrong to be older than Trisha ever got to be.



She would have made an interesting and quirky old lady.



Like many people, I never knew how serious diabetes could be until I met Trisha and she told me her story.



Let's hope there will one day be a cure.

