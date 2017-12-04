OUR SAY: We need to protect each other on our roads

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

TWICE I've sat in court this year to hear sentences handed down to two men who inadvertently caused fatal crashes through their careless driving.



Donald Gayler and Cameron Scheuber certainly weren't trying to cause harm.



They were merely doing what most of us do every day - driving on a road to get from point A to point B.



It took me a very long time to get my licence.



I knew that, for the average law-abiding citizen, the most likely way one would take another person's life is behind the wheel of a vehicle.



It's a sobering thought.



All it takes is a moment of ill-judgement or inattention.



That's how easy it is.



Yesterday I was driving on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd - the same road where Jo-Anne Fuller lost her life after Jacob McFarlane fell asleep while driving and collided with her car last year.



A white wagon pulled out in front of another car just before we came into Hervey Bay, causing the car behind it to slam on the brakes.



The other car then tail-gated the white wagon the rest of the way into Hervey Bay.



I sat behind watching helplessly as one stupid act was compounded by even more stupidity.



When we get behind the wheel, we take our lives into our hands, but we also have the lives of others depending upon us.



I'm strongly in favour of tougher penalties for those who drive carelessly, but I'll be honest - by the time it comes to sentencing, it's too late.



Families and lives have been left devastated, including the lives of those who cause the crash.



We need to protect each other and remember that driving is a privilege that should be be taken lightly.

